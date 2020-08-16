Robert James Huling Robert (Bob) James Huling, 63, passed away on August 13, 2020, surrounded by his friends at his home in Baytown, Texas. He was born on October 16, 1956, in St. Clair County Illinois, the son of James K. Huling and Rosalind V. Huling (nee Lorenz). He was a 1974 graduate of Althoff Catholic High School and attended college at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville in the metro St. Louis area. Bob later moved to Texas in search of the many opportunities in the food service industry. He became a manager of stores in different companies and most often improved sales in struggling stores. After many years and long hours in food service, he moved on and became interested in hydraulics in the industrial field where he also worked for many years. Bob loved the warm climate and easy-going atmosphere in the state of Texas. He fished, sailed, and enjoyed outdoor life near the water at his home in Baytown near the coast of the Gulf of Mexico. In his leisure time, Bob would attend concerts of many artists, his favorite being Bruce Springsteen, "The Boss". He lived his life as a free spirit and would take off on a whim in his trusty old truck to a different interesting area in Texas or to other nearby states. He loved New Orleans and even traveled farther west to the Colorado mountains and to Yellowstone Park in Wyoming. He had hoped to someday spend extended lengths of time in Yellowstone. Bob's favorite trip was to Alaska a few years ago. Being an avid photographer for most of his life, he loved capturing the beauty of animals and nature in his photographs and found many opportunities in the Alaskan scenery. His dream was to someday own a small camper so he could travel anywhere, anytime, following his passions. When he was home, Bob's favorite pastime was watching sports on TV. He religiously followed the St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros in baseball and the Houston Texans in football. He especially loved to watch the St. Louis Blues hockey team and was ecstatic when they won the Stanley Cup! He also followed soccer, basketball, golf, horse racing, dog racing, and tennis, which he played competitively in his younger years. He enjoyed playing Fantasy Football where he made many lifelong friends. Bob was preceded in death by his father and grandparents. Don and Scottie, two of his closest friends, have been a big part of his life for many years. He was married briefly and remained friends with his wife, Rose, and her daughter, Myschel. Other survivors include his mother, Rosalind and his two sisters, Sharon Lee (Keith) of Branson, Missouri and Shelley Gilliland (Russ) of Edwardsville, Illinois. He also had five nieces and nephews and a great niece and nephew who he enjoyed spending time with. Bob, a man of many friends, will be dearly missed by all. Service: A memorial celebration with his friends will be held later this summer at his favorite fishing spot.



