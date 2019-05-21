Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Rose Lawn Memory Gardens
Bethalto., IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Humm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Humm

Obituary Flowers

Robert Humm Obituary
ROBERT HUMM- obert Frederick Humm, 93, of Bethalto, IL, was peacefully called home by the Lord Jesus Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, IL. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 12 pm until time of service at 1 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Arrangements handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 21, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.