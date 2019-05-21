|
|
|
ROBERT HUMM- obert Frederick Humm, 93, of Bethalto, IL, was peacefully called home by the Lord Jesus Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, IL. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 12 pm until time of service at 1 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Arrangements handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 21, 2019
Read More