Robert J. Loehr, Sr.
October 18, 1943 - December 1, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Robert J. Loehr, Sr., 77, of Belleville, IL, born October 18, 1943, in East St. Louis, IL, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO.
Mr. Loehr retired from Terminal Railroad, where he had worked as a switchman and engineer. He was an avid hunter and loved to visit with friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar J. and Margaret, nee Schaub, Loehr; a brother, Edmund Loehr; and a niece, Pam Montgomery.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Janis, nee Obley, Loehr; a son, Bob (Kasey) Loehr of Swansea, IL; two daughters, Cherri Loehr and Angie (Kreg) Carron, both of Belleville, IL; ten grandchildren, Haley (Adam Keel) Loehr, Tyler Loehr, Dylan McCain, Brynna Loehr, Lydia Loehr, Chase Loehr, Lindsey Mixen, Alaina Carron, Kristin Carron,and Zoe Carron; nine great-grandchildren, Jack, Kennedy, Luke, Aubree, Mila, Ella, Kalina, Kinsley, and Paisleigh; a brother, Ronald P. Loehr and special friend, Barbara Turner, of Fairview Heights, IL; two nieces and two nephews, Sandy (Marten) Deshotel, Randy Loehr, Scott Loehr, and Laura Loehr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the neurosurgery department with the Barnes-Jewish Foundation. The website may be found at www.foundationbarnesjewish.org/how-to-give/give-now
. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
.
Funeral: Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Kenneth York officiating.
Burial will be at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.