CMSgt. Robert Jenkins USAF Ret. CMSgt. Robert L. Jenkins, USAF Ret., age 78, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on October 12, 1940 in E. St. Louis, IL died on July 10, 2019 in St. Louis, MO. Robert graduated from high school in 1958. He served for 30 years in the United States Air Force, retiring in 1989 as a Chief Master Sergeant. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, and was a recipient of the Meritorious Service Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, the Air Commendation Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, and other awards throughout his career. After Robert retired from the Air Force, he continued his love and passion and education by working as the President of the Educational Talent Search for St. Louis, Missouri for 23 years until retiring in 2014. The Educational Talent Search is a Federally Funded National TRIO Program that is committed to preparing and motivating low income, first generation junior high and high school students for success in post-secondary education. While working full-time for the Educational Talent Search, Robert also worked as a full-time member of EOA (Educational Opportunity Assoc.), formerly MAEOPP as the organization's treasurer until retiring from there in 2015. EOA is a nonprofit organization of professionals who have an active interest and are professionally involved and broadening accessibility to success in formal and post-secondary education. Those who all knew Robert,also knew that he could not sit still for too long because it there was always a job to do. This is why after retiring from the EOA, he went back to the organization and worked as a treasurer liaison. Afew years ago, he was named as Honorary Professional Member for the MAEOPP/EOA Association. He was honored by MKN (Missouri-Kansas-Nebraska) and named into the MKN Hall of Fame in 2018. With all of the wonderful things he did with this organization, a scholarship has been named in his honor. He continued on with the EOA as the hard-working member and treasurer until the day the Lord called him home. Robert loved to travel and was always on the go. He gained his love for traveling while in the Air Force. One of his homes away from home was in Bermuda where he lived and traveled back every year for the last 40 to 50 years. He spoke five different languages, had an IQ off the charts, and made countless close friends and relationships that soon became his extended family all over the world. He was preceded in death by his parents Nathaniel Lee and Lucille, nee Blevins, Jenkins; his sister, Jacqueline Carson-Robinson; and his niece, Crenisha Godfrey. He is survived by his brother, Darnell Carson, of Cincinnati, OH; his nieces and nephews, Nicole Godfrey, Vadisha Steward, Darnetta Carson, and Shante Carson, all of Cincinnati, OH, and Rafael Robinson of Columbus, OH; and his former sister-in-law, Mattie Carson of Cincinnati, OH. Robert's had a commanding presence, humble personality and wonderful smile made an impact in so many lives. He was an amazing, strong-willed, educated man who would do anything for anyone at any time. Uncle Robert you will be truly missed and truly loved, not just by your family, but by the world. Great job Bob! You did it! Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Burial with military honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at National Cemetery, Jefferson Barracks, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 26, 2019