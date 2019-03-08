Robert "Bob" Johnson Robert Johnson, age 88, of Collinsville, IL formerly of Caseyville, IL, born February 22, 1931, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Cedar Ridge Health Care, Lebanon, IL. Robert was a retired carpenter with Carpenter's Local #169, East St. Louis, IL. He enjoyed barbequing and playing cards with his friends at the Caseyville, VFW. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Collinsville, IL. Robert grew up in Washington Park, IL across the street from his childhood sweetheart, Shirley, who later became his wife on May 8, 1952. Robert lost the love of his life on September 7, 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Ethel Johnson; his wife, Shirley A. (nee Gamblin); sister, Margaret (nee Johnson) Ragan, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ronald E. and Sandra F. Gamblin. Surviving are his 3 children, Robert (Joann) Johnson, Susan (Tim) Eaves and Carol (Robert) Niedzwiecki; his 5 grandchildren, Matthew Mizulski, Robert and Michael Johnson, Robert and Brett Niedzwiecki; and his niece and 2 nephews. The family expresses its gratitude and sincerest thanks to Vitas Hospice Nurses and CNA's, Cedar Ridge Health Care, Michaela, Darcell, Theresa and Brittney. Memorials may be made to the Collinsville Food Pantry, 201 East Church Street, Collinsville, IL. Service: Per his wishes, Robert was cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2-4 at the Caseyville VFW.

