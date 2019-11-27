|
Robert Joshu Robert L. Joshu, 91 of Granite City passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. Robert was born on January 18, 1928 in East St. Louis, Illinois; the son of the late Louis W. and Edith L. (Mey) Joshu. Robert was a self employed meat cutter and a member of the meat cutters union local 534. Many people may have known Robert while he was working at Cohen's in Granite City and the time he gave as a part time veterinarian technician in Greenville. Robert was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City and a member of the Granite City Knights of Columbus. Robert will be remembered for his kind heart and all the special times he shared with his family and friends. Robert is survived by and will be missed by his children; Patricia (Ronald) Briggs Sr. of Granite City, Robert W. (Julia) Joshu of Cold Springs, TX; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Winifred Opperman; brother-in-law, Charles R. (Jayne) Kress. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years; Julia L. (Kress) Joshu; his granddaughter, Angela Briggs; his grandson, Ronald A. Briggs Jr. Memorial donations are suggested to Masses at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Saint Lawrence Catholic Church in Greenville, IL or to the Granite City A.P.A. Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City is serving the family. Service: Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City with Fr. Alfred Tumwesigye and Fr. Zachary Edgar as celebrants. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 27, 2019