Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John United Church of Christ
Collinsville, IL
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert Keller Obituary
KELLER - Robert "Bob" William Keller, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the age of 94. Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL and 10 a.m.to 11 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ, Collinsville, IL. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at the church Burial in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. Arrangements handled by Barry Wilson's Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 14, 2019
