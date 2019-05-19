Robert Klatt Robert S. Klatt, of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Bob was born on August 9, 1937, in Toledo, Ohio, son of the late Charles and Helen (Blochowiak) Klatt. Bob graduated from Macomber-Whitney High School in Toledo. He attended many training and college classes throughout the years. He began a working career at age 10 in a neighborhood department store. He worked at a large grocery market until graduating. He then joined the USAF, serving at a remote radar site in Germany and later at Turkey Hill, 798 Rader Sq. in Belleville, IL. After leaving the service, he worked for Philco until they left the area. He then became employed at Scott AFB, working in Base Engineering, MAC Hq and then as a budget analyst in Defense Information Systems Agency until he retired. He later returned to the work force as an OP Support Tech at St. E's in Belleville. When he started having health problems, he again retired at the age of 73. Bob was a member of St. John U.C.C. in Collinsville, Illinois. He married the former Kay Doran on September 11, 1965. They have two daughters, Laura Klatt and Lisa Klatt of Collinsville. He was a very proud father of his girls. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Leonard Klatt and Daniel Klatt, sister, Dorothy Rollins and niece, Danielle Klatt; in-laws, Gilbert Rollins, Daniel Zielinski, John and Irene Doran and Janet and Harold Nicol. Bob was very good to all of Kay's family and relatives. Surviving are his wife and daughters and his sister Beatrice Zielinski of Toledo, also nieces, Christine Tate, Darlene Simon, Carolyn Walton, Kathleen Zeman and Patricia Kowalski. Nephews, Philip Rollins, Dennis Rollins, Michael Zielinski, Tim Klatt, James Klatt and David Klatt. Also surviving is his beloved Shih Tzu, Ebony. Bob enjoyed his home, family life, living in Collinsville, and fishing with his best friend, James Walling. In recent years, Bob was confined to a wheelchair but never complained. We thank VITAS Healthcare, especially Chelsey, and Liberty Village where he spent his final days. Visitation: Will be held from 4:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Herr Funeral Home in Collinsville, Illinois. Service: Funeral service will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, Illinois. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Collinsville, Illinois.



