Robert L. Stevens Robert Stevens, 57, of Belleville, Illinois, born Thursday, September 28, 1961, in Belleville, IL, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. Robert worked as a Iron Worker for the Local #392. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Belleville Illinois and was the Past Grand Knight of K of C Council #592. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Edward J. and Dorothy, nee Henry, Stevens and Brother, Lawrence E Stevens. Surviving are his Sister, Deborah (Jerry) Mentz of Collinsville, IL; brother, Mark H. (Sharon Craig) Stevens of O'Fallon, Il; nephews,Christopher Mentz and Michael Mentz; niece, Shauna (Dan) Lembeck, and Grand Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the Blessed Sacrament School Endowment Fund. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Father Clyde Grogan officiating. Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 19, 2019