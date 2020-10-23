Robert "Rob" Lambert

June 12, 1952 - October 19, 2020

Waterloo, Illinois - Robert "Rob" Dale Lambert, 68 of Waterloo, IL, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Mercy South in St. Louis. He was born on June 12, 1952 in St. Louis, MO. He married Gail, Gocheff Kempf, Lambert, on May 25, 2002 who survives him.

Rob was retired from B & H Machine where he worked as a machinist. He had also been the owner of WholeNet Internet Service. Rob and his family had been the previous owners of Village Bowl in Cahokia, IL. He loved our traveling and adventures, gathering with family and friends, playing with Lucy, Teddy, and PJ our pets, gardening, fixing anything that could be fixed..."that's easy" was always his reply, and working in his wood shop. He had a heart of gold and would try to help anyone he knew that needed him.

Surviving are his children, Emilie (Jim) Tognoni of Ballwin, Amanda (Rose) Wheeler of St. Peters, MO, Melani Duchinsky of Troy, ILRebecka (Nick Dokman) Lambert of Fairview Heights, IL and step-son Adam Kempf of Millstadt, IL. Grandchildren, Alex, Ian, Brendan, Lily, Henry, Juniper, Chase, Edward, Milo, Eli, Lakin, Nicholas and Luke. Sisters, Lynn (Gail) Cornelius, Diane (Jim) Wells, and Julia (Mark) Cornelius. Numerous nieces and nephews. Step-father, Ronald (Marlene) Redman and In-Laws George and Marquita Gocheff. Ex-Wives and mothers to his children Mary J. (Bruce) Gardiner, Jr. and "mom" and Diane Berger Lambert. Special friends, David and Mary Kempff, Thomas and Janice Koch, James Sunderman and childhood friend Curtis (Ellen) Kaslewicz.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph D. and Norma Jean, nee Siekmann, Lambert.

Memorials contributions can be made to: Helping Strays of Monroe County or Songs 4 Soldiers.

Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Road Columbia, IL. Services will begin at 3:00 PM. A private cremation was held.







