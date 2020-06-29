Robert Lee "Bob" Null Sr.
Robert "Bob" Lee Null Sr. Robert "Bob" Lee Null Sr., age 73, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at his home. Bob was born on May 14, 1947 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late William Null and Evelyn (Harper) Durant. Bob was a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army. On May 11, 2006, Bob married Cynthia "Cindy" (Ptacek) Brasel in Edwardsville, IL. He retired from Hanger Prosthetics & Orthotics as a Prosthetic & Orthotic Technician after many years of dedicated service. He was a member of American Legion Post 113, Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 1126 both in Granite City, IL and a American Veteran Life Member. Bob was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He never met a stranger and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. Bob loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a brother, Jon Null. He is survived by his devoted wife, Cindy Null of Granite City, IL; son, Robert (Michelle) Null Jr. of Granite City, IL; step-children, Anthony (Tara) Brasel of Collinsville, IL, Albert (Jeanne) Brasel of Carol Stream, IL and Amanda (Zach Bowman) Brasel of St. Louis, MO; brother, William Null III; sister-in-law, Eleanor Null of Granite City, IL; proud grandfather to four grandchildren; extended family and many friends. Bob deserves a beautiful tribute. However in this unknown time a private graveside service will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO, with military honors provided by the United States Army. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwincahpel.com

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 29, 2020.
