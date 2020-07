LEWIS - Robert "Bob" Lewis, 84, of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Bob was born November 5, 1935. A visitation for Bob will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 from10-11am at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation, at 11am. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Garden, Fairview Heights, IL.



