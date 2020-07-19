Robert Lewis Robert "Bob" Lewis, 84, of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, MO. Bob was born November 5, 1935 in East St. Louis, IL to Milburn B. and Mary (Rachael) Lewis. He married Patricia "Pat" Kimbrell on October 13, 1962; she survives and resides in Collinsville, IL. Also surviving are his five children, Robert Lewis Jr. of Atlanta, GA, Connie Lee (husband, Gary) Miller of Belleville, IL, Daniel J. Lewis of Maryville, IL, David (wife, Jennifer) Lewis of Collinsville, IL and Melissa Ann Lewis of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren, Robert III, Josh, Katie, Taylor, Evan, Sydney, Savannah, Rylie and Reese; one brother, Ray Lewis of Belleville, IL; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Roy Lewis, James Lewis, Charles Lewis and JoAnn Russell. Bob began his working career with Lewis & Marks Construction & Excavating. He then worked for 10 years as a police officer with East St. Louis Police Department and finished his career as an over - the - road truck driver. He enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, watching the birds, cutting grass, and tending his garden. Bob enjoyed having conversations with friends and family members and could truly strike up a conversation with anyone! He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. Visitation: A visitation for Bob will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 10-11am at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation, at 11am Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Garden, Fairview Heights, IL.