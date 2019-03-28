|
|
|
ROBERT LIMBAUGH- Robert Limbaugh, 88, passed away Mar. 26, 2019. Visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, IL. on March 28, 2019 from 4-8p. Visitation continues at Calvary Baptist Church, 2249 S. Route 157 in Edwardsville, IL Mar. 29, 2019 from 11am-12pm. Service to folllow. Visitation will continue at Sifford Funeral Home, 580 N. Highway 51 in Puxico, MO. on March 30, 2019 from 11a-1p. A graveside service with full military honors will follow at the Puxico City Cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More