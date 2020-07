LITTLE- Robert A. Little, age 74 of Glen Carbon, IL born July 6, 1946 in DuQuoin, IL, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Upon his request, Robert was cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Tri-Township Park in Troy, IL.



