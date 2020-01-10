|
Robert Lucash Robert Douglas "Bob" Lucash, 69, of San Antonio, Texas and formerly of Freeburg, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his residence. Bob was born August 14, 1950 in Belleville, Illinois, a son of the late Walter J. and Edna Mae (Baechle) Lucash. He was a graduate of Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville and St. Edward University in Austin, Texas where he played college basketball on a scholarship and later worked as a recruiter for the university. Further, he earned his Master's in Education with School Counseling degree from Southwest Texas State (Texas State University). He retired after 35 years from the Boerne Independent School District where he taught business classes and later served as a school counselor. Bob never met a stranger and always had a kind word for everyone. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting and school events as well as attending San Antonio Spurs basketball games with them. He continued to remain a loyal St. Louis Cardinal fan living in Texas. Throughout his adult life he battled a debilitating disease with humility and grace, never complaining and always living each day to its fullest. He espoused the Concept Therapy philosophical principles of mind, body, and spirit as an understanding to living a whole life. He held numerous offices in the organization, and he was an exemplary model of its teachings. Bob is survived by his loving daughter, Robin, and son-in-law Doug Yeamans of Austin, Texas and his two loving grandchildren, Clayton and Claire, who were the sparkle in his eyes and who always brought a smile on his face. Surviving also are his sisters, Charlotte (Ken) Vielweber of Freeburg, Illinois and Kathy Klopman of San Antonio, Texas; and his brother and sports buddy, Steve (Karen) Lucash of Ballwin, Missouri; as well as uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests contributions be made to Donate Life America in loving memory of Robert Lucash. Contributions can be made online at donatelife.net or by mail to Donate Life America701 East Byrd Street, 16th Floor Richmond, VA 23219 We would like to express our sincere gratitude, appreciation, and love for Dr. Paraic J. Mulgrew for his dedication, care, and love for Bob over the past 40 years. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the staff of Holt & Holt Funeral Home of Boerne. To share words of comfort with the family, please visit www.holtfh.com. Service: A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Holt & Holt Funeral Home in Boerne, Texas.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 10, 2020