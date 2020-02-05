|
|
|
LUCKER- Robert "Bob" L. Lucker of Bethalto, IL, age 95, died at his home at 6:40 pm on February 1, 2020. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday February 8, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church with Father Tom Liebler officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020