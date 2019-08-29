|
Robert Martin Robert Edward "Bob" Martin, 80, of Shiloh, Illinois, born on September 11, 1938 in St. Louis, Missouri, passed away, Friday, August 23, 2019 in Lebanon, Illinois. Bob graduated from Cleveland High School in St. Louis, Missouri. After graduating he worked for several banking facilities in Belleville and several banks throughout St. Louis and Southern Missouri. Bob enjoyed all sports; he played on several fast pitch softball teams and numerous bowling leagues. He also played as much golf as he could. He enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Preceding him death are his parents, Elmer R. and Vera G., nee McGriff, Martin; and his brothers, Ray Martin and William "Bill" Martin. Surviving to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Joyce Martin, nee Frischkorn; his daughter, Terri (Don) Maher; his son, Scott (Jennifer) Martin; grandchildren, Kristin (Lee) Holloway, Robert (Erica) Tarr, Tanner Martin, Matthew (Marie Hayes) Martin, Lauren Martin, and Courtney Martin; his great grandchildren, Makayla, Athena, and Finn; sisters-in-law, Erlene Seelman and Shirley Frischkorn; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to nurses and staff at Cedarhurst in Shiloh, Cedar Ridge in Lebanon, and St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon. Memorials are appreciated to the Parkinson's Association. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Services will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019