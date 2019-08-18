|
Robert McConnell Robert L. McConnell, 85, of Swansea, IL passed away peacefully August 15, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Leonard aned Hattie Pearl (nee Bellville) McConnell; his loving wife of nearly 65 years, Irma (nee Kurtz) McConnell; and a son, Michael Robert McConnell. Robert is survived by his children, Lorraine (Fred) Beaston of Swansea, Daniel (Beth) McConnell of Waterloo, and Christina (Duane) Gerlach of Troy; sister, Lorraine Hafner; brothers-in-law, Dale Kurtz, Ralph (Julie) Kurtz, sisters-in-law, Edna Walters, Mary (Dan) Bruce, and Glenda King; grandchildren, Robert (Kelly), Scott (Jamie), Steve (Stephanie), Jennifer, Emily, Niccole, Devin, Will, Alison, Emily, Saige, and T.J.; great grandchildren, Grace, Jude, Declan, Gillian, Dillan, Mason, Chase, Rowan, and Miariah; nieces, Marsha Minton, Linda Durig, and Beth Canada; and dear cousins and friends. Robert retired as a machinist from the St. Louis Post Dispatch. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church and Belleville Moose Lodge 1221. Robert enjoyed spending time with his wife and his family and friends. He was an avid junk collector and a lover of tractors. His good heart and kind spirit will be missed. Service: Friends may gather on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Pkwy W, Belleville, IL 62223. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Belleville, IL. Expressions of condolence may be offered at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019