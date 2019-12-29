|
Robert Melliere Robert A. Melliere, 89, of Waterloo, Illinois, born November 26, 1930 in Valmeyer, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Oak Hill in Waterloo, Illinois. Robert was a U.S. Army veteran and was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Columbia, IL. He was the owner/operator (along with his two sons) of Melliere Farms. He was a Board Member of the Monroe County Farm Bureau from 1969 to 1978 and a Trustee of the Valmeyer Fire Dept. Robert was a past member of the Prairie du Rocher Saddle Club. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret, nee May, Melliere; his parents, August and Lydia, nee Mueller, Melliere; four brothers-in-law; and four sisters-in-law. Surviving are his children, Dee Ann (Jerry), nee Melliere, Mecum of Naples, FL, Lee (Cynthia Bender) Melliere of Columbia, IL, and Grant (Barbara) Melliere of Valmeyer, IL; four grandchildren, Shannon (Mike) Krebel, Stephanie (Keith) Breitenstein, Chris Melliere, and Meagan Melliere three great grandchildren, Mikayla, Caroline, and Blair; and a sister-in-law. He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to the or the Monroe County Farm Bureau Foundation. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois and from 9:00 to 10:0 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Columbia, illinois. Service: Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the church. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Valmeyer, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019