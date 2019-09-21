Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
More Obituaries for Robert Menard
Robert Menard

Robert Menard Obituary
Robert Menard Robert "Bobby" Leroy Menard, Sr., 76, of Belleville, IL, born September 11, 1943, in East St. Louis, IL, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Barnes Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Bobby was the owner of several businesses over the years, including Bob's Confectionery, Bob's Park Place Market, Bobby's Night Club, and most recently, Schatze's Bar in Belleville, IL. He was a past fuel mechanic, a member of the Teamsters Local 50, the Illinois Bar Association, and a Sterling Corporate member of the Country Music Association (CMA). Bobby had a love for country music and playing the steel guitar for Bobby's Cowboys and other bands. He was a former Boy Scout and had also coached little league and basketball. Bobby enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and greeting people at the bar. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Angelina Menard; his parents, Joseph and Edna, nee Woods, Menard; a brother-in-law, William Eck; four uncles, Frank Menard, Elmer Menard, Arnold (Evelyn) Menard, and Fred (Jessie) Menard; and an aunt, Madonna Eck. Surviving are his daughter, Angela Menard-Mueller (Scott Mueller); two sons, Robert "Bobby" Jr. (Jacquelyn) Menard and Bradley (Lauren) Menard; eight grandchildren, Robert III (Chelsea) Menard, Chase Menard, Chandler, Brylee, and Amariss Mueller, Haleigh (Justin) Westerman, and Alayna and Caleb Menard; two great-grandchildren, Juslynn and Gannon Westerman; his girlfriend, Rhonda Vasquez and her family, Christine (Tim) Keller, Eric (Emily) Vasquez, Randy (Raven) Vasquez, and Bryan Vasquez; his ex-wife, Jerry Trice-Menard; a sister, Judy Eck; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his cat, Felix. Memorials may be made to the Ainad Shriners or to the March of Dimes. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Father Mark Reyling officiating. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 21, 2019
