MESZAROS- Robert "Bob" Abraham Meszaros Sr., age 72, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Bob deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time a private visitation and funeral will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL, with Rev. Karla Frost officiating. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.



