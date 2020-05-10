Robert Meszaros
MESZAROS- Robert "Bob" Abraham Meszaros Sr., age 72, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Bob deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time a private visitation and funeral will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL, with Rev. Karla Frost officiating. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Funeral
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
