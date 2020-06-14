Robert Mitchem

MITCHEM- Robert Eugene "Bob" Mitchem, 72, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:33 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020. In celebration of his life, a drive-thru visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. followed by a private visitation and funeral service with Reverend Jesse Tedder officiating.



