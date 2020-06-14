Robert Mitchem
MITCHEM- Robert Eugene "Bob" Mitchem, 72, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:33 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020. In celebration of his life, a drive-thru visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. followed by a private visitation and funeral service with Reverend Jesse Tedder officiating.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
