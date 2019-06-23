Cdr. Robert Mollet, USN Ret Bob earned his wings June 8, 2019 at home in San Marcos, CA after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Born October 21, 1942 in East St. Louis, IL, the second child of Joseph & Bernadine Mollet, Bob went to Wilson Grade School, Lansdowne Jr. High School and graduated from East St. Louis Senior High School in 1960. After marrying his High School sweetheart Barbara Manning, he enlisted in the Navy, and chose to make that his career. Over the next 23 years he acquired a Bachelor's Degree at Purdue University in Electrical Engineering, two Master's Degrees at the Navy Postgraduate School, Monterey, CA in Electrical Engineering and Financial Management, and was part of the team that established satellite communications equipment on all US Navy ships. After Navy retirement, he began a second career in the Aerospace industry in satellite communications. He retired from his professional career in December 1995, from McDonnell-Douglas Technologies in Rancho Bernardo. He loved bowling, golf, bridge, puzzles, and watching soccer and football. He traveled the country by motorcycle, and he rode in all 50 states, a large part of Southern Canada, and parts of Mexico, before becoming ill. Bob was preceded in death by both parents, his brother Arthur Mollet (Escondido), and wife Barbara (Manning) Mollet. He is survived by wife Linda (Deehring) Mollet, brother Alan Mollet (Oregon), sister Janet Mollet Evans (Tennessee), children Michael Mollet, Renee Mollet Barnes, Lori Mollet, step-children Patricia Deehring Wheeler, Wayne Deehring, Melissa Deehring Wiltrout, and nine Grandchildren, all living in California. Service: Graveside services were held at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Escondido, CA., Wednesday, June 19, 2019 followed by a Celebration of his Life at St. Mark Golf Club, Lake San Marcos, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Elizabeth Hospice, 500 La Terraza Blvd. Ste. 130, Escondido, CA 92025.

