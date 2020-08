Or Copy this URL to Share

MOORE - Robert "Bob" Edward Moore, 76, of Swansea, died Sunday, August 2, 2020. Visitation from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, August 6, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday at the funeral home. Standard CDC guidelines including masks will be in place upon entrance. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store