Robert L. Muehlhauser Robert L. "Bob" Muehlhauser, age 82 of St. Jacob, IL, formerly of Collinsville, born September 8, 1937 in Dyans, WY, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at his residence surrounded by family. Bob was a 1955 Collinsville High School graduate. He was the retired owner/operator of All Types Insurance Agency in Collinsville. At one time he coached softball and was a loyal fan and scorekeeper for Collinsville Kahok Basketball. He enjoyed playing golf. Bob was quite the jokester and storyteller. He never passed up an opportunity to share a story or tell a joke. His family was his pride and joy. He loved them dearly, as they did him, and he will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter "Salty" and Elizabeth (nee Henderson) Muehlhauser; a daughter, Cyndi Schmacker; two brothers: William and James Muehlhauser; and a great-grandchild. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Nancy J. (nee Pace) Muehlhauser, whom he married February 14, 1981; four sons: James (Sharon) Muehlhauser of Arnold, MO and their three children, and their three grandchildren; JamesLeezy of Fairview Heights, IL and his two children and his four grandchildren; David (Nancy) Leezy of Collinsville, IL and his four children, and his six grandchildren; Mark (Donna) Leezy of Maryville, IL, and their five children and their four grandchildren; a son-in-law, Scott Schmacker and his two children; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church Missions and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Visitation: will be 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Service: Funeral service will be at 11am on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Tim Lewis officiating. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 19, 2019