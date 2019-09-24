|
|
Robert "Zippy" Mueller Robert L. "Zippy" Mueller, 81, of New Athens, IL; born on February 24, 1938 in New Athens, IL; passed away on Sunday, September, 22, 2019 at the New Athens Home for the Aged in New Athens, IL. Mr. Mueller worked at McDonnell Douglas and then as an operator for the Kaskaskia Water District for 33 years. He was a United States Air Force Veteran. Bob enjoyed restoring his antique Allis-Chalmers tractor and driving it in parades. He also liked hunting, gardening and traveling. Bob was a member of the Nashville and New Athens Sportsman Clubs and the Nashville American Legion. He was preceded in death by his parents Theodore and Elsie, nee Walter, Mueller. His first wife Norma Mueller. His second wife Sue, nee DeTar, Wilke Mueller. One brother Leroy "Buddy" Mueller. One sister Colleen, nee Mueller, Meister. Two step-daughters Michelle Arnold; Deborah Eddy. One son-in-law Timothy Ballard. One niece Trudy Meister. He is survived by his sister-in-law Delores, nee Hentzel, Mueller. One step-daughter Norma, nee Wilke, Ballard. His grandchildren Michael Arnold; Dustin (Lyndsay) Ballard; Ryan (Ashley) Ballard; Sean (Lindsay Weigel) Ballard. His great-grandchildren Caden Ballard; Nolan Ballard; Carter Ballard; Lily Ballard; Dylan Glotfelty; Heidi Glotfelty; Natalie Sutton. Special cousin Janet (Bob) Milliot. Nieces and Nephews Diane (Tom) Boschert; Joyce (Carl) Wegel; LuAnn (Carl) Orlet; Roy (Anita) Mueller; Jerry (Connie) Mueller; Larry (Michelle) Mueller; Vicky (Joe) Steirer; Tina (Jeff) Baum; George Meister, Jr. Also survived by many great nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, New Athens Home for the Aged or Trinity Lutheran Church of Nashville. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com. Visitation: Friends may call at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 12:00noon to 2:00pm. Funeral: Services will be held at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Aaron P. Kotila officiating. Burial will be held at Oakridge Cemetery in New Athens, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019