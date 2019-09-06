|
NEAL- Robert A. Neal, 97, of Sparta, IL; born on March 16, 1922 in Marissa, IL; passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Friends may call at the First United Methodist Church in Sparta, IL on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:00am to 12:00 noon. Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Sparta, IL on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 12:00 noon with Pastor Jerry Haley officiating. Burial will be held at Caledonia Cemetery in Sparta, IL.
