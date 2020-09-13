1/1
Robert Parrish
Robert Parrish Robert James Parrish, age 82, of Glen Carbon, Ill., died September 7, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Mo., from complications due to Parkinson's disease. Born and raised in Manhattan, Kansas, Bob was a graduate of Manhattan High School and Kansas State University. He earned his Master's degree from the Air War College in Montgomery, Ala. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the Kansas Army National Guard, served seven years, and discharged as a sergeant first class to serve in the Air Force. Bob proudly served 30 years as an officer in the Air Force in the fields of command, control, communications, and computer systems and retired as a Colonel at his last command at Scott Air Force Base near O'Fallon, IL. Bob always loved watching the Kansas City Royals major league baseball team and after retiring in Illinois, became an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. A patron of the arts, Bob loved bluegrass music and performances at The Hett (Russel E. and Fern M. Hettenhausen) Center for the Arts. Bob was a man of faith and member of the New Bethel United Methodist Church in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Donald B. Parrish and Hazel A. Parrish, and brother Roger A. Parrish. Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Dorothy "Anne" Parrish of Glen Carbon, Ill., and two children, Steven J. Parrish of Boulder, Colo., and Susan D. Parrish of Chesapeake, Virg. Memorial contributions in memory of Bob may be made to the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation for the Donald & Hazel Parrish Fund or the Roger Alan Parrish Scholarship Fund. Contributions may be left in the care of Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502 or Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O Fallon, IL 62269. Sign the online guestbook at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Local arrangements entrusted to Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon Service: A patriot and highly decorated veteran of the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, Bob will be laid to rest at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery at Ft. Riley, Manhattan, KS. Wolfersberger Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 13, 2020.
