Robert Pellin
June 25, 1936 - November 1, 2020
Chesterfield, Missouri - Robert Pellin, age 84 of Chesterfield, MO, formerly of Collinsville, IL, born June 25, 1936, in Collinsville, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, MO.
Bob was born and raised in Collinsville, part of the Kahok class of 1954. He started working in the grocery business as a teenager at the local Kroger store managed by his dad. After graduating from St. Louis University, he made grocery merchandising his career. But his favorite place to be was always in the stores, chatting with the customers. He was active in the Variety Club telethons, helping to raise money for children's charities.
Bob retired back to his hometown of Collinsville, where he enjoyed gardening and socializing with his life-long friends. His four grandchildren were his pride and joy. We are grateful to the staff and residents of Delmar Chesterfield Villas, were he lived his last years around new friends with social outings, ice cream and happy hour. Just the way he liked it.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Diane (nee Rich) Pellin; and his parents, Edward and Adele (nee Baechle) Pellin.
He is survived by his two daughters, Samantha (Kenneth) Ospelt of Avon Lake, OH and Gabrielle (Scott) Neal of Chesterfield, MO; four grandchildren, Nichols and Lexi Ospelt, Mackenzie and Cameron Neal; and a sister, Jane (Don) Ungerott of Glen Carbon, IL.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made in Bob's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and can be mailed to the funeral home at 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com