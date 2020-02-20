|
|
Robert Pence Robert Carl Pence, age 81, of O'Fallon , Ill., born June 15, 1938 in Hillview, Ill., to Carl and Hazel , nee Corben, Pence, died February 16, 2020. Robert had served in the Army Reserves and was formerly employed as an electrician for St.Elizabeth's Hospital. He lived in St. Libory for many years before moving to O'Fallon. He enjoyed mowing the grass, working jigsaw puzzles, and woodworking. He was a devoted husband and father. Surviving are his wife, Jo Ann Pence; his children Denise Jarrett, Robin (Dora) Pence, Jeff Pence, Kenneth Pence, Jim Pence, and Laurie (Ryan) Farmer; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Memorial donations are suggested in the form of Masses to St. Nicholas Church. The family encourages you to share a memory or your favorite story about Bob at www.wfh-ofallon.com . Visitation: 10:30 a.m. 12:00 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church, 625 Saint Nicholas Dr., O'Fallon, Ill. Funeral: 12:00 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020, at the church with Father William J. Hitpas, presiding Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, O'Fallon, Illinois. Wolfersberger Funeral Home O'Fallon, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020