Robert Planitz Robert L. Planitz 93 of Granite City passed July 17, 2019 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville. The Madison native born November 28, 1925 son of the late Peter J. Planitz and Barbara Mihalic. Survived by son David Planitz of Granite City daughter Gail (Brian) Venable, of Creve Cour MO granddaughter Zoe Venable Sister Mary Ann Miller of Staunton brother Michael (Ann) Planitz of Greenville. Preceded by wife Marie Ropac Planitz; son Paul Planitz brothers Pete, and Jerry sisters Barbara Orris and Helen Baldwin. Robert was an equipment specialist for 20 years for the US government. He retired in 1985. Army WWII Knight of Columbus Council 1098 3rd degree and 4th degree 0224. Suggested memorial may be made to the United Cerebral Palsy of Illinois Prairieland 311 South Reed St. Joliet, IL 60436. Visitation: Will be held on Monday July 22 2019 5-8 pm at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City, IL. Service: Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church Tuesday July 23, 2019 10am with Fr. Alfred Tumwesigye officiating. Burial Calvary Catholic Cemetery Edwardsville. Thomas Saksa Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 20, 2019