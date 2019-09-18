Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
home of Josh Poletti
3 Summit Station
St. Charles, AK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Poletti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Poletti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Poletti Obituary
Robert Poletti Robert "Chilly"Thomas Jerome Poletti, 57, of Port Richey, FL, born Friday, August 3, 1962, in St. Louis, MO, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Chicago, IL. Robert worked as a Millwright Manager for Chicago Beverage Systems LLC. He was a member of Millwrights Local 1102. In his youth, Robert "Chilly" was a phenomenal hockey player playing in areas around Peoria, Chicago, and Detroit, until eventually being recruited to play for the Calgary Flames for a short stint all throughout rocking his favorite number 19. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and outdoorsman. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph William Poletti Jr. mother, Virginia Renois; Surviving are his wife, Michele Poletti of Port Richey, FL, step-children, Quinn Dozier, Dillon Smith, brothers, Bill (Jackie) Poletti of Fairview Heights, IL, John (Lynn) Poletti of Hamel, IL, Paul Poletti of Handy, MO, Richard Poletti of Willard, MO, sister, Mary (Wesley) DeVany of Vancover, WA many dear nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family via Cash App: $MichelePolettieeyore. Funeral: A Memorial Gathering will be held on Monday, September 23rd at 1:00 pm at the home of Josh Poletti; 3 Summit Station St. Charles, MO 63303
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurrus Funeral Home
Download Now