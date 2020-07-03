SMILEY - Robert R. Smiley, Sr., age 84, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away at his residence at 10:20 am on Monday, June 29, 2020. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com
. Visitation will be on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville from 10:00 am till 12:00 pm. A funeral service will take place at Noon at the funeral home with Rev. Rob Schneider presiding. Interment will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.