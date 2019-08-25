|
Robert Rainer Robert "Bob" Rainer, age 78, of St. Charles, Mo, longtime resident of Granite City, IL, passed away peacefully with family Thursday, August, 22, 2019. Bob was born February 26, 1941, son of Albert Raineri and Caroline (Tucker), and grew up in Madison, IL. He married Nancy (McManaway) August 25, 1973 and had two daughters: Amy (Greg) Sears of Festus, MO and Sara (Ron) Shirley of Stillwater, OK. He was grandpa to Annabelle Sears and Ronnie and Josephine Shirley. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Irene, baby brother Albert Jr., and in-laws Chester and Gertrude McManaway. Bob worked at many different jobs in his youth but retired after a career on the assembly line at McDonnell Douglas. After retiring, he helped his wife operate McManaway Rental Agency in Madison, IL. Bob enjoyed being a jokester, traveling, reading about history, and all things to do with the old west. He was a member of the AFL-CIO, Third Baptist Church in GC for 48 years, and now Unity Baptist Church. Memorials can be made to Unity Baptist Church, the , or any National Park. Service: Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Bob's life, visitation will continue on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jared Corzine officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019