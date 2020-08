Or Copy this URL to Share

RANDLE SR. - Robert J. Randle, Sr., 64 of Murphysboro, IL passed away at his home on Wednesday August 5, 2020. Memorial Services will be held at a later date, due to the current Covid-19 restrictions. Arrangements entrusted to Hoffen Funeral Home, Millstadt, IL.



