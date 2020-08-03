Robert Reilly Jr. Robert R. Reilly, Jr., 62, of Lenzburg, IL, born January 23, 1958, in Grants Pass, OR, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at his residence. Robert's grandkids were his rock. He loved to ride motorcycles and was the MacGyver of anything. He also enjoyed the outdoors, animals, and cooking. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva, nee Biggs, Reilly; and his father, Robert R. Reilly, Sr. Surviving are his son, Robert R. III (Nicki) Reilly; a daughter, Dories Reilly; four grandchildren, Amber Reilly Hollowell, Ethan Hollowell, Bobby Reilly, Evalynn Reilly and Bevon; two sisters, Helen Macke and Candy Dunn; and a nephew, Alan Macke. "It's wind therapy. I don't have spasms when I'm on a bike because the vibration relaxes my body." Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. According to Robert's wishes, his body will be donated to Saint Louis University School of Medicine.