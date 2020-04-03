|
Robert Remick Robert Lee Remick, 86, of Red Bud, Illinois, passed away at 10:17 pm, Monday, March 30, 2020 at Red Bud Regional Hospital, Red Bud, Illinois. He was born to the late George E. and Vernell M. (nee Nuetzel) Remick on May 24, 1933 in O'Fallon, Illinois. He married Bonnie Agnew on April 19, 1958 at St Paul's United Church of Christ Church in Belleville, Illinois; she survives. He owned and operated Remick Hardware Store in Belleville, Illinois for 54 years. Robert was the founder and past president of Automobiles Collectors Club of Greater Belleville Area. He was a member of the Power Squadron and enjoyed flying model airplanes. He was in the Army and served in Panama during the Korean War. Survivors include his wife Bonnie Remick Red Bud, IL; 4 Children: Ramona (Doug) Degado Red Bud, IL; Cynthia (Rick) Chapman New Athens; Chris Remick Red Bud, IL; and Brian (Melinda) Remick Red Bud, IL; 1 Sister: Harriet (Richard) Cluster Georgetown, TX; 8 Grandchildren: Erin Chapman, Jessica Chapman, Emily (Jeff) Blind, Katie Remick, Alycia Remick, Cassy Remick, Tyler Remick and Amanda (Eric) Drew; 1 Great Granddaughter: Scarlett Drew; Many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. Robert is preceded in death by: Parents anda daughter Allison Remick. Memorials contributions can be made in Robert's memory to Garden Place Activity Fund and memorials are being accepted at the Pechacek Funeral Homes in Red Bud. To view this obituary and sign the register book, visit www.wpfh.net Service: A Private Graveside Service will be held at St. Marcus Cemetery in Red Bud, Illinois with Rev. Cory Hartz officiating. Pechacek Funeral Homes
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020