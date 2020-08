RHODES - Robert G. Rhodes, age 91, of Conesus, NY, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his daughter's residence in rural Aviston, IL. Visitation will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Kevin W. Dougherty Funeral Home, 21 Big Tree Street, Livonia, NY. A private service will be held following the visitation. Arrangements handled by Moss Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store