RILEY- Robert R. Riley, Sr., 41, born June 14, 1978 of Belleville, Illinois departed this life Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral Service will be Monday, June 15, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Light House of Hope Church in Belleville, Illinois; he will laid to rest in Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery; Fairview Heights, Illinois at 2:00 P. M.



