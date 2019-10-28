|
Robert Sammelman Robert "Bob" R. Sammelman, 63, of Columbia, Illinois, born March 7, 1956 in St. Louis, Missouri, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was retired from Laclede Gas in St. Louis, MO. He loved to cook, fish, and watch hockey. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joanne Sammelman, nee Walbridge and his father, Robert Sammelman.. Surviving are his beloved wife, Deanna Sammelman, nee Carr; his mother, Mary Lou Sammelman, nee Whealen of St. Louis, MO; his children, Derek (Jennifer) Sammelman of Wentzville, MO, and Brittany and Eric Radake, both of Columbia, IL; four grandchildren, Joanna Grace Sammelman, Makyla and Logan Cason, and Eva Miller; two sisters, Margaret :Margie" Corrigan of Maryland Heights, MO and Nancy (Patrick) Kennedy of St. Charles, MO; his mother-in-law,Marilyn Carr of Columbia, IL. He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to the or Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dupo, IL. Visitation: a Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois. Services: A Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Father Linus Umoren officiating. Burial will be in Palmier Cemetery, Columbia, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 28, 2019