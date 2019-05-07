Robert Schaefer Robert Dominic Schaefer, Sr., 70, of Millstadt, passed away May 5, 2019, with his family by his side. He was the husband of Cheryl Dean Schaefer, who preceded him in death on March 28, 2010. Robert was born in Belleville, April 19, 1949. He was a son of Aloysius P. And Agnes K. (nee Karban) Schaefer. He is survived by his children Robert D. (Kathy) Schaefer Jr., Holly (Matthew) Jackson, and Tammra (James) Link and his significant other Tami Luellen; grandchildren Brandon, Bradley, Brianna and Billy Schaefer, Curtis, Aaron and Trevor Link, and Brayden and Whitney Jackson and step-grandchildren Shane and Chance Blackford and Katelynn Mundell. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his son Curtis A. Schaefer and grandson Sean Link. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters Rick (Sally), Larry (Connie), Gary (Terry), Mike (Ginger), Tom (Diane) Schaefer, Mary (Bob) Frierdich and Tina (Ronnie) Walsh. Robert was a retired sheet metal worker with Local 268. He served on the executive board and was serving as president of the retirees' committee. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Millstadt, a member of Knights of Columbus Council 4741, serving as grand knight from 1984-86. He was also a member of Lower Kaskaskia Stakeholders Inc. Robert was a proud snow-bird, spending the heart of winter in Davenport, Fla. He was an avid Harley-Davidson rider, river boater, and camper. He liked riding his golf cart around the neighborhood in Millstadt and at the Florida Camp Inn.He also loved cheering on the Cardinals and the Blues. Most of all he enjoyed hanging out with his family and friends. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to the or Knights of Columbus Council 4741. Service: A funeral mass will be held 10 am, Friday, May 10, at St. James Catholic Church in Millstadt. Burial will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Thursday, May 9, at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois St, Fairview Heights.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 7, 2019