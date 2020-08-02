Robert Schultz Robert Eugene Schultz Sr., M.D., born January 13, 1942 in Cleveland, OH, died peacefully after a brief illness on July 29, 2020 at Evelyn's House in St. Louis, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Kay Schultz of Cleveland, OH, and granddaughter Lucinda Schultz. Bob, as he was known to his friends, retired in 2012 after a rewarding 35-year career as a neurosurgeon in Belleville, IL. He graduated from: John Adams High School in Cleveland, OH in 1960; Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH in 1964; St. Louis University School of Medicine in 1968; and completed a residency at Indiana University School of Medicine in 1977. Bob's professional training was interrupted by the Vietnam War after a one-year general surgery residency at St. Louis University Hospital. In 1970 he was drafted into the Navy, serving in the medical corps on the U.S.S. Eldorado LCC-11. He was stationed in San Diego, CA for two years. Bob was an active member of the Belleville medical community serving as President of the Memorial Hospital Medical Staff in 1987-88. He was an emeritus Fellow of the American Board of Neurological Surgery. Bob also held memberships in many professional medical organizations. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie, nee Fritzinger, Schultz of Swansea, IL and sons Robert Schultz Jr., of Swansea, IL; Scott (Lisa) Schultz, D.M.D. and children, Nick and Lily, of St. Louis, MO; Todd (Emily) Schultz and children Paul, Rosie, and Phoebe, of St. Louis, MO; Geoff (Michaela) Schultz, M.D. and children Georgia, Betty, and Kit, of Phoenix, AZ; and Zachary (Natalie) Schultz and children Evelyn, Cal, and Loreli of Swansea, IL. As well as his brothers: James (Linda) Schultz and children Kyle and Casey, of Columbus, OH; and Joseph (Cindy) Schultz, M.D., and children Joey and Jonathon, of Columbus, OH. His stepsons: Cameron (Renee) Ahrens and children Abigail and Taylor, of Land O Lakes, FL; Clayton (Sarah) Ahrens and children Addison and Vince Marra, and Collin and Colson Ahrens, of Glen Carbon, IL. As well as his in-laws: Fred and Ruth Fritzinger, of Millstadt, IL; and brother-in-law, Fred (Lisa) Fritzinger, of Millstadt, IL. Beloved by his family, Bob was also respected by the patients he treated, his loyal office staff of Mary Alice, Sherry, Anne, Kelly, and Almie, and by all of the employees of both Memorial and St. Elizabeth's Hospitals in Belleville, IL. He was held in high-esteem by his medical staff colleagues. The family would also like to thank Anne Koleson for her loving help during this difficult time. Bob and Stephanie traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Mexico prior to and after retirement. Bob's retirement passions of model train building, tropical fish, gourmet cooking, and gardening kept him busy. Any visitor to their home would be treated to a garden tour and, if the time of year was right,, he would send home a basket of table-ready ready, fresh, produce. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to the Missouri Botanical Garden, a place he was fond of visiting, or Evelyn's House where he was cared for compassionately in his final days. Service: A private mass will be held for the family prior to internment at Lake View Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.