Robert Schweiger Robert E. Schweiger, 84, of Freeburg, IL, born March 29, 1935, in Freeburg, IL, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Schweiger worked for Peabody Coal Company before his retirement. He worked as a miner, a mine examiner, and eventually worked in the top shop. Before employment with Peabody, he was a hod carrier in the construction industry. Robert was an avid outdoorsman and was a charter member of Freeburg Sportsman's Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. A jack-of-all-trades, Bob could fix and build anything, and especially enjoyed wood-working. He was a devout Catholic, a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL, and was a member of the St. Joseph's Men's Club. Bob was a U. S. Army World War II veteran. He was preceded in death by one son, Richard Schweiger; one daughter, Jennifer Raynor; his parents, John J. and Margaret, nee Dambacher, Schweiger; a sister, Marie Scher; two brothers, Kenneth Schweiger and John Schweiger; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred and Helen Kriegeskotte. Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Jeanette, nee Walthes, Schweiger, whom he married on February 13, 1961; one daughter, Ann (Bob) Sodam of Freeburg, IL; two sons, Robert J. (Brenda) Schweiger of Mascoutah, IL, and Steven Schweiger (Ed Brower) of Caseyville, IL; 7a son-in-law, Jason Raynor of Granite City, IL; nine grandchildren, Kate, Taylor, David, Laine, Jana, Josh, Amanda, Kate, and Heather; one great-granddaughter, Addison; one sister, Margaret (Larry) Schwaegel of Freeburg, IL; two sisters -in-law, Marian Schweiger and Marian Wessel, both of Freeburg, IL; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Family Hospice or to St. Joseph Catholic Church Debt Reduction Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL, with Deacon Corby Valentine and Fr. James Thomas officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary