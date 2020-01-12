|
SEDLACEK- Robert Joseph Sedlacek, aka, "The Tomato Man", age 91, passed away on January 10, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon, IL. In celebration of his life, a funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on January 14, 2020 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Glen Carbon, IL. Private family interment will be held at a later date at Buck Road Cemetery, Maryville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020