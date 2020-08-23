1/
Robert Soucy
Robert Soucy Robert Soucy of Westmoreland, Tennessee and formerly of Belleville Illinois passed away August 20, 2020 after years of declining health. Bob was the owner of Performance Automotive. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorene; his parents, Elmer L. and Gertrude Soucy; brother, Elmer Soucy; and his sister, Audrey Soucy Kehrer. He was survived by daughters Deborah (Chuck) Donze of Fairview Heights, Joan Soucy of Anchorage Alaska, and Beth Soucy Ross of Fort Myers Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Robert, Charlie and Jordan Donze, Joshua Bobb, Taylor Shields, Jacob Thompson, and Nici Davenport; brother-in-law, Herschel Eugene Thompson; nieces, Beverly Wester and Barbara Wickman; and special friend Nella Grace Krager. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family your local Humane Society or Heartlinks Grief Center 5110 West Main Street Belleville, Illinois 62226 (618) 792-6212. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday August 25th 5:30 p.m. all cars are invited to a car cruise please meet at St. Clair Square parking lot by Sears Fairview Heights Illinois we will drive to Eckert's Country Market Belleville, Illinois. Arrangements Entrusted To: Sumner Funeral & Cremation, (615)452-9059 www.sumnerfuneral.com

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Celebration of Life
05:30 PM
Funeral services provided by
Sumner Funeral & Cremation
128A W Eastland Ave
Gallatin, TN 37066
(615) 452-9059
