Robert "Bear" William Sramek Robert Sramek entered eternal rest on February 14, 2019. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 10, 1946 to Louis and Emily (Meek) Sramek. Bob was a graduate of Lockport Central High School and served his country as a US Marine from 1966 until 1969. As an avid motorcyclist, he was happiest when his head was in the wind. He is survived by his wife Leslie and son Jebadiah at home, Angela (Lance) Hublick of Elizabethtown, KY and Christopher (Sharon) Lubbemeyer of Port Angeles, WA. His sister Patricia Roesel and brother William Sramek both of Jolliet, IL. A niece Kim (Boyd) Reese of Green Bay, WI and two nephews Chuck (Margie) Roesel of Jolliet, IL and Mike (Peg) Roesel of Shorewood, IL along with their families. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation: will be at 9:00 am on Monday, February 18th at Christ our Savior Lutheran Church in Freeburg, IL Funeral: service at 10:00 am. There will be a private internment at a later date. www.leesmanfuneralhome.com LEESMAN FUNERAL HOME

