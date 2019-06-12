|
ROBERT STANLEY- Robert P. "RedDog" Stanley, Sr., age 81 of Marine, IL, died June 10, 2019, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL. Graveside funeral services and interment will be at 11 am Friday, June 14, 2019. at Saint Elizabeth Cemetery in Marine, IL with Father Paul Habing officiating. The family welcome friends to the Saint Elizabeth Church for lunch following the services. Ar by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 12, 2019
