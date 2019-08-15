|
Robert Thurnau Robert A. Thurnau, 85, of rural St. Jacob, IL, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Lebanon Care Center, Lebanon, IL. Robert was born, March 30, 1934, to Oliver and Mary "Mayme" (nee Liebler) Thurnau, in Highland, IL. On June 1, 1963, he married Dorothy Seifried at St. Jacob United Church of Christ. Robert was a lifelong farmer and trucker. He raised prize winning Charolais cattle, along with sheep and hogs. He was a member of the American International Charolais Association and enjoyed showing his cattle. Robert was also a member of the St. Jacob Lions Club. He worked through the years at Bergman Taylor in St. Jacob and B-Line in Highland. His hobbies included square dancing and going to the Casino Queen, along with traveling to various other casinos. He enjoyed model trucks and collecting antiques. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Dorothy Thurnau, rural St. Jacob, IL; children, Jim (Elaine) Thurnau, Judy (Mark) Kelly, and Debbie (Keith) Sonsoucie, all of rural of St. Jacob, IL; grandchildren, Doug (Ariana) Thurnau, Geri (Scott) Wohltman, Dusty (Crystal) Payne, Becky (Micah) San Juan, Shaun (Wendy) Kelly, Robby Sonsoucie, Christy Sonsoucie, Cory Soncoucie; Thirteen great grandchildren; brother, Warren V. Thurnau; sister, Eleanor Pirok; brother-in-law, George Willaredt; sisters-in-law, Betty Thurnau, Doris (Vince) Wick; many nieces and nephews, along with extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Mary "Mayme" Thurnau; mother and father-in-law, Opal (nee Randant) & Erwin Seifried; brothers, Harold Thurnau & Clifford Thurnau; sisters, Lyla Gerstenecker, Jeanette Taylor, Joan Willaredt, Olive Nungesser; brothers-in-law, Delmar Nungesser, Dale Gerstenecker, Louis Taylor, Henry Pirok, Earl Seifried; sisters-in-law, Laurine Thurnau, Betty Thurnau. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or the Family. Visitation: Friday, August 16, 2019, 4:00 to 8:00 pm, and Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL. Funeral Service: Saturday, August 17, 2019, 10:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL. Clergy: Rev. Nancy Gamache, Interim Pastor, St. Jacob United Church of Christ, St. Jacob, IL. Interment: Keystone Cemetery, St. Jacob, IL. Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019