Robert "Bob" Timmermann Robert Timmermann, 74, of St. Rose passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born on May 20, 1945 in Breese, the son of Aloys and Mary (Duing) Timmermann. He married Jane Huelsmann on September 14, 1968 and she survives in St. Rose. In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his children: David Timmermann of Highland, Derek Timmermann and wife Angela of Naperville, and Marla Husmann-Beggs and husband Rob of Germantown; grandchildren: Jonathan Husman, Joanie Beggs, Oliva Timmermann, Amelia Timmermann, and Tarex Rojas-Timmermann; siblings: Larry Timmermann and friend Jeanette Kohrs of Breese, Richard Timmermann and wife Anna Jean of Breese, Ollie Timmermann and wife Jeanette of St. Rose, Stanley Timmermann and wife Helen of Breese, Wilbert Timmermann of Breese, Ruth Albers and husband Leon of Germantown, Rita Usselmann and husband Frank of Breese, and Bernice Vonbokel of Mascoutah. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; a daughter Lana Timmermann and a sister, Elvira Grapperhaus. Bob was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Germany during the Vietnam War Era. He was a member of St. Rose Parish, Breese American Legion, and the St. Rose Development Club. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and traveling. He worked for AT&T as telephone tech for 42 years before retiring. Memorials made in memory of Bob are suggested to St. Jude's, , or to the charity of donor's choice and will be received at church or at Nordike Funeral Home in Breese. Online Condolences may be made to the Timmermann family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com Service: Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 AM until 11:45 AM at St. Rose Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at St. Rose Catholic Church with Fr. Ed Schaeffer officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 13, 2019